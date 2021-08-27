Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $60.12 Million Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.65% of Telos worth $60,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Telos by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 800.25. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,389 shares of company stock worth $21,850,127 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

