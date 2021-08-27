Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $60.70 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Enphase Energy worth $60,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENPH opened at $172.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

