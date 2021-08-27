Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $63.57 Million Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 756,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.10% of AngioDynamics worth $63,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 661,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 51,826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

ANGO opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.82. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

