Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $65.61 Million Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.55% of US Ecology worth $65,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECOL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

