Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $66.59 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,056 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.71% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $66,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,411,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,869,000 after buying an additional 318,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 120,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

