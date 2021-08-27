Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $66.79 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $66,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,406,000 after buying an additional 95,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $278.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.18 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $281.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

