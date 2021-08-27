Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $69.34 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of EOG Resources worth $69,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

