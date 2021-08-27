Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $69.60 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Hexcel worth $69,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.08 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

