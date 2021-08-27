Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,731 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Lancaster Colony worth $70,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.78. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $162.53 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

