Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of TriMas worth $67,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TRS opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.83 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

