Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $69,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 220,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,715,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $207.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

