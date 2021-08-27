Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $62,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,585.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM stock opened at $1,123.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $752.10 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

