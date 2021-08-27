Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 18,298 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Silicon Laboratories worth $66,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 426,321 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,300,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $2,509,396 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.