Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $67,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $197,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,090 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

