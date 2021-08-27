Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,558 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.11% of Walker & Dunlop worth $69,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of WD stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

