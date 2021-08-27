Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,721 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $66,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

