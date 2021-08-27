Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 54,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $65,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

