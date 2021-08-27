Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,288 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $66,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,515.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,506.56. The company has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

