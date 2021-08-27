Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,101 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Twist Bioscience worth $66,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after buying an additional 222,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,115,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,906 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWST opened at $107.75 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.