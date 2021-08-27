Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 567 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of NVR worth $67,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in NVR by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,103.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,059.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.