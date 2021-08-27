Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,476 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Beam Therapeutics worth $68,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.88.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.