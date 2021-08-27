Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,672 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Moderna worth $67,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,279,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $82,237,310 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $400.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.41. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.