Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,391 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of Radian Group worth $65,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

