VideoCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $69,267.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $84.34 million and approximately $69,267.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

