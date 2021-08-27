Vidya (VIDYA) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Vidya has a market cap of $10.34 million and $1.26 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.56 or 0.00753387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00100663 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,952,452 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

