Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,231,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 636,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 595,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 226,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $284,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

