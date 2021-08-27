VINchain Achieves Market Cap of $2.75 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $2.75 million and $282,980.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00758163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00100535 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

