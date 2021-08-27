Vinco Ventures Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 318,812 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 733% compared to the average daily volume of 38,272 call options.

NASDAQ BBIG traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 1,086,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44. Vinco Ventures has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

