Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 141,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,015,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.
The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 34.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vipshop by 59.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 479,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 178,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
