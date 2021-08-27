Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 141,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,015,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 34.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vipshop by 59.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 479,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 178,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

