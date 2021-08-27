Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the July 29th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.3 days.
CBBYF remained flat at $$2.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.69. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
About Virgin Money UK
