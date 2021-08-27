Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the July 29th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 434.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

