Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the July 29th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.51.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
