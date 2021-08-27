Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:VGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,568. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

