Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $316.92

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $316.92 and last traded at $316.92, with a volume of 626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $303.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.15. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $11,882,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 101,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

