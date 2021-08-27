Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vitalhub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.00 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

VHI opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$110.33 million and a PE ratio of -49.35. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.07.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

