VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $185.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

NYSE:VMW opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.29.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after buying an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

