Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 186,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

VOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

The firm has a market cap of $570.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,790,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,444,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

