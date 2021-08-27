Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $92,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $96,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $103,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $126,000.

NYSE IHD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,303. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

