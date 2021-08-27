Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce sales of $281.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the highest is $285.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $128.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

VOYA stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $92,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

