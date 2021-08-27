W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Short Interest Up 243.8% in August

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTCG opened at $1.20 on Friday. W Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12.

W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

W Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities or to engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in providing social media and mobile marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Winning Edge International, Inc and changed its name to W Technologies, Inc in 2007.

