Wajax (WJXFF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WJXFF stock remained flat at $$18.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44. Wajax Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

