Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 56,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 69,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

WMT traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.30. The stock had a trading volume of 462,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $409.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.02. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,316,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,252,866. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

