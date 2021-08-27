Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Hold Rating from Tigress Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $146.53. 552,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $410.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,316,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,252,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $211,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $11,304,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.