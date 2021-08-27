Wanchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.07 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001750 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $160.66 million and $5.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00096400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00288033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,577,432 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

