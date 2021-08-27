Warp Finance (WARP) Price Reaches $185.86 on Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $868,718.53 and $151,952.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $185.86 or 0.00378584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

