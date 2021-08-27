Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRTBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.