Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRTBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.21.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
