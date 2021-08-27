Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Washington Federal worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Washington Federal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $27,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Washington Federal by 8.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Washington Federal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

