Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.53

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.53 and last traded at $128.53, with a volume of 21048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.23.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,973,000 after buying an additional 156,683 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

