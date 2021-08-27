Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 0.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.22. 35,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $153.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

