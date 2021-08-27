Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.30

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 2310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,399,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

