Waves Enterprise Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $18.96 million and approximately $294,127.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00130105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00153021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,380.04 or 0.99703823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.50 or 0.01014973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.26 or 0.06667364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

